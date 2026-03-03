Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Misdiagnosed For Decades: UAE Experts On Why Rare Disease Patients Struggle For Answers

Misdiagnosed For Decades: UAE Experts On Why Rare Disease Patients Struggle For Answers


2026-03-03 04:13:44
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

At Burjeel Medical City, the Genetics and Rare Disease Centre evaluates between 600 and 800 patients every month, despite being less than a year old


Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search