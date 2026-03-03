403
QatarEnergy Suspends Production of LNG After Iranian Drone Attacks
(MENAFN) QatarEnergy suspended all liquefied natural gas production Monday following Iranian drone strikes on two of Qatar's most critical energy hubs, marking a dramatic escalation in the region's rapidly deteriorating security landscape.
Qatar's Ministry of Defense confirmed that two drones launched from Iran struck industrial targets within the Gulf state — one hitting a water tank at a power plant in Mesaieed Industrial City, and a second striking a QatarEnergy facility in Ras Laffan Industrial City, home to the world's largest LNG processing complex. No fatalities or injuries were reported.
In response to the attacks, QatarEnergy moved swiftly to shut down LNG output and the production of associated petroleum products at the affected installations, citing the deteriorating security environment as the basis for the operational halt. The company did not provide a timeline for the resumption of operations.
Authorities stated that damage assessments remain ongoing, with further disclosures expected as evaluations are completed. QatarEnergy acknowledged the gravity of the situation for its global partners, affirming its commitment to keeping stakeholders informed as the situation develops.
The strikes land a significant blow to global energy markets. Qatar is the world's leading LNG exporter, and any sustained disruption to output at Ras Laffan — the nerve center of its gas processing and export infrastructure — carries profound implications for buyers across Europe and Asia already navigating supply uncertainty driven by the broader regional crisis.
The attack on Qatar marks a sharp widening of the conflict's footprint, extending hostilities beyond Iran's immediate maritime boundaries and directly into the energy production infrastructure of a key Gulf ally.
