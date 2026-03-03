Expats Reroute Via Oman As UAE Airspace Closure Enters Third Day

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amidfor the latest regional developments.]

As the partial closure of UAE airspace entered its third day on Monday, thousands of residents remained stranded overseas amid escalating regional tensions.

The disruption follows US and Israeli strikes on Iran and subsequent retaliatory actions, triggering widespread flight suspensions across the Gulf. Major hubs, including Dubai International (DXB) and Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport (AUH), remain closed, forcing travellers to seek alternative routes home.

Many residents are now flying into Oman and completing the journey to the UAE by road.

With Oman's airspace largely operational despite the regional turbulence, routes such as Delhi to Muscat have emerged as a key fallback option. Airlines, including Oman Air, are maintaining limited international services even as most Gulf-bound routes remain suspended.

Oman Air has also introduced integrated bus transfers from Sharjah to Muscat to facilitate onwards travel. According to an advisory issued by the airline, dedicated buses are operating from Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah to Muscat International Airport between March 3 and March 5.

Two daily departures are scheduled at 7am and 1pm, allowing passengers to connect to international flights from Muscat, including services to India.

Passengers requiring an Oman visa have been advised to complete formalities in advance, and travellers are requested to arrive at the bus station at least 30 minutes before departure.

Speaking to Khaleej Times while travelling by road from Muscat to Dubai, Imteyaz Ahmad, an Indian expat and managing director of Future Water and Power Consulting in Dubai, said rerouting via Oman was his only viable option.

“I travelled to Delhi for personal work on Saturday morning, leaving my family behind,” he said.“We got to know about the Israel-US attack on Iran while the aircraft was preparing for take-off. Emirates waited for about 45 minutes before departing.”

While his outbound journey went ahead, his return flight was cancelled.

“I was scheduled to return on Sunday, but due to airport closures, I couldn't travel,” he said.“Fortunately, Oman Air was operating, so I booked a ticket from Delhi to Muscat.”

The flight, he added, was unusually empty, with only about 15 to 30 passengers on board.

After landing in Muscat early Monday, he arranged ground transport for the roughly 400 km journey to Dubai, a drive that can take five to six hours, including border formalities.

“It's a long and tiring detour, but it will get me home,” he said, sharing photos from inside a cab near Sohar, midway through the journey.“It's not ideal, but it's one of the few workable options right now.”

Road travel has also emerged as an option for residents returning from Saudi Arabia, particularly those who had travelled for Umrah.

According to a report by Malayala Manorama, Faisal Salih from Kanhangad said he managed to return to Dubai by road and felt relieved upon reaching home.

“Apart from the flight disruptions, life in Saudi remains normal,” he was quoted as saying.

Some residents planning to fly out of the UAE are also opting to drive to Muscat to catch outbound international flights, as limited services continue to operate from Oman.

Emirates has extended the suspension of all flights to and from Dubai until 3pm UAE time on Tuesday, March 3. Etihad Airways has halted operations to and from Abu Dhabi until 2pm the same day. Flydubai and several other regional carriers have announced similar extensions.

Flight tracking data shows extensive cancellations across the region, with airspace over parts of the UAE and neighbouring Gulf countries seeing sharply reduced traffic.

Oman Air has cancelled flights to several Gulf destinations, including Dubai, Doha and Bahrain, but some international routes, including those from Delhi, continue to operate.

Airlines have urged passengers to check flight status before travelling to airports as the situation remains fluid.



