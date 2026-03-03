Nearly 13,000 Flights Cancelled Across Middle East Due To Regional Military Conflict

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amidfor the latest regional developments.]

Nearly 13,000 flights have been cancelled across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Middle East countries since the military conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran broke out on Saturday, according to Cirium.

Recommended For You

Since February 28, there have been 32,003 flights scheduled to arrive or depart from the Middle East, of which 12,903 have been cancelled, accounting for 40.3 per cent of the total, said the aviation analytics company.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Airports were non-operational and airlines remained grounded in the GCC since Saturday due to Iran targeting different locations across the region.

The UAE partially opened its airports, and airlines announced the resumption of limited operations.

The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority on Monday announced the start of special flights at the country's airports to enable the departure of stranded and affected passengers.

Airlines and aviation authorities strongly advised passengers in the UAE not to proceed to the airport until they have been contacted by their airline and given specific instructions about their flights.

However, airspace remains closed in some other Gulf countries.

Cirium data showed 3,133 flights were cancelled or didn't take off on Saturday, 5,270 on Sunday, and 4,500 on Monday.

There are around 900,000 seats per day scheduled to fly to the Middle East from points abroad and within the Middle East.



Over 700 flights cancelled across GCC, Middle East today due to US-Iran war

Over 1,500 flights cancelled today across GCC, Middle East countries due to US-Iran war GCC targeted by Iranian strikes: Air Arabia extends flight suspension for day 3

ALSO READ