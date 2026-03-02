European Banks Secure Exchange Partners For 2026 Stablecoin Rollout

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Qivalis, a consortium of Europe's major banks, is accelerating plans to distribute a euro-pegged stablecoin, with discussions focusing on partnerships with crypto exchanges and liquidity providers. The report from Cinco Días on Monday outlines a path toward a 2026 launch, placing the project on track not only to issue the token but to facilitate its adoption across regulated platforms. The coalition, which includes ING and UniCredit and recently added BBVA, first signaled its ambitions in September 2025 when nine banks publicly joined the effort. The euro-stablecoin aims to serve as a regulated, domestic alternative to US dollar-denominated stablecoins and could reshape cross-border payments for European businesses.



Qivalis is targeting a euro-pegged stablecoin with a potential launch in the second half of 2026.

Participating banks include ING, UniCredit, CaixaBank, Danske Bank, Raiffeisen Bank International, KBC, SEB, DekaBank, Banca Sella, with BBVA joining as the 12th member.

Distribution negotiations are underway with crypto exchanges, market makers, and liquidity providers; the banks themselves will also distribute the token.

Regulatory alignment emphasizes compliance with the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA). Reserve design features a 1:1 backing, with at least 40% in bank deposits and the remainder in high-quality short-term euro-area sovereign bonds, plus 24/7 redemption for holders.

Market context: The initiative sits at the intersection of Europe's push for regulated crypto assets and the broader search for stable on-chain rails that can support real-time, cross-border business activities. If realized, the euro-stablecoin could become a cornerstone within a growing European digital-finance infrastructure, complementing MiCA-driven licensing and oversight trends across the bloc.

The Qivalis initiative represents a collective effort by large European banks to reclaim a level of influence over digital settlement rails that have increasingly been shaped by non-bank actors. A euro-denominated stablecoin, designed to be fully regulated and domestically accessible, could provide a trusted on-ramp for corporate treasuries seeking faster settlement and reduced FX friction in cross-border trade. By pursuing partnerships with exchanges and liquidity providers, the consortium signals its intent to integrate the token into existing digital-asset ecosystems rather than building a closed system.

From a regulatory standpoint, the project underscores the EU's approach to crypto by prioritizing formal oversight and consumer protections. The plan aligns with MiCA's framework for stablecoins and asset-backed tokens, which is intended to bring transparency to reserves, redemption rights, and governance. For participants, the 1:1 reserve standard-with a minimum of 40% in bank deposits and the remainder in high-quality short-term government bonds-offers a familiar risk profile that may ease integration into corporate treasury policies and accounting practices. The stated goal of 24/7 redemption further underscores a practical mandate for liquidity and accessibility in day-to-day transactions.

Industry observers also note the significance of cross-border settlement capabilities. Real-time, B2B payments and global trade could benefit from a euro-stablecoin that is designed to operate within a regulated EU framework, potentially reducing settlement risk and enabling more predictable cash flows for European exporters and importers. The involvement of institutions with established KYC/AML practices could help mitigate concerns about illicit finance and market integrity as the asset ecosystem grows around the euro-stablecoin concept.

While the focus remains on European institutions, Qivalis' openness to European and international platform partnerships suggests a wider ambition. The project's leadership, including Jan Sell, who previously led Coinbase 's operations in Germany, emphasizes a strategy that balances regulatory compliance with broader accessibility. The collaboration aims to ensure the token is usable within a global network of compliant platforms, while preserving the benefits of a domestic, euro-backed settlement asset. The broader crypto-reading community will watch whether these distribution talks translate into formal partnerships, liquidity commitments, and a clear timetable for reserves and redemption mechanics.

In a related development, the ongoing dialogue around stablecoins in Europe continues to unfold alongside initiatives from other European players. The momentum around regulated digital assets-coupled with the MiCA regime-appears to be shaping a landscape where traditional banks can recover a central role in the settlement layer while still engaging with crypto-native ecosystems. As the market digests these developments, the question for investors and corporates becomes whether pilots and pilot-scale rollouts will translate into scalable, compliance-driven usage in the real economy.



Public distribution agreements with major crypto exchanges and liquidity providers, as reported, and any announced partnerships in the coming months.

Regulatory milestones tied to MiCA compliance for participating banks and the euro-stablecoin's reserve framework.

Official disclosures on the reserve composition, including the location and liquidity of assets backing the 1:1 stablecoin.

Further confirmations of BBVA's role as the 12th member and the expansion of the consortium's geographic footprint within and beyond Europe.



Cinco Días report on talks with exchanges and the planned 2026 euro-stablecoin launch, including the involvement of ING, UniCredit, and BBVA.

Initial consortium announcement in September 2025 detailing the nine-bank lineup; subsequent confirmation of BBVA's addition.

Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) regulatory framework cited as a guiding principle for the project.

Public statement from Jan Sell detailing the proposal to work with European and international platforms and the focus on cross-border real-time payments. AllUnity's Swiss franc stablecoin CHFAU coverage as a related example of regulated, bank-backed stablecoins in Europe.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.