Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Fidan, Iranian Counterpart Discuss Escalating Situation in Iran

2026-03-02 05:58:33
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi to discuss the latest developments in Iran.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, the two ministers exchanged views on the ongoing situation following the US and Israeli strikes that targeted Iran, which resulted in the deaths of several senior officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The conversation also touched on the regional repercussions of the attacks and the importance of maintaining stability and preventing further escalation.

The discussion reflects continued diplomatic engagement between Türkiye and Iran amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.

