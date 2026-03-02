403
Kuwaiti Air Defenses Intercept Hostile Aerial Targets
(MENAFN) Kuwaiti air defenses successfully intercepted multiple hostile aerial targets early Monday, demonstrating the “efficiency and capability” of the country’s military in protecting national airspace, according to reports.
In an official statement, the Defense Ministry spokesperson said the targets were detected and engaged within central Kuwait as part of ongoing operations to safeguard the nation’s skies. “No casualties were recorded,” the spokesperson emphasized, noting that the armed forces remain vigilant.
A drone was among the intercepted targets, with another official statement specifying that “the hostile air attacks were intercepted near the Salwa and Rumaithiya areas without any casualties.” The ministry added, “The armed forces continue to carry out their duties and address any potential developments, ensuring the security and stability of the country.”
According to regional media reports, air raid sirens sounded across Kuwait, signaling alert status while the military responded to the threat.
