403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India’s PM Condemns Iran’s Strikes on UAE
(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday denounced the attacks on the UAE and offered condolences over lives lost in Iran's retaliatory military campaign, as the regional crisis triggered by a joint US-Israeli operation continued to deepen.
Speaking by phone with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Modi urged de-escalation and called for the restoration of regional peace, security, and stability, according to a statement posted on X.
The military flashpoint was ignited Saturday when Washington and Tel Aviv launched a coordinated strike against Iran, prompting Tehran to respond with retaliatory hits on US-linked installations across the region — including in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE. At least one Indian national sustained injuries during the strikes inside the UAE.
On a separate front, India's principal opposition party, the Congress, issued a sharp rebuke over the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, labeling it a "targeted assassination" carried out through a joint US-Israeli strike.
Congress party President Mallikarjun Kharge posted on X that the "targeted assassination" of a sitting head of state "strikes at the heart" of international rules.
Kharge said he "unequivocally" condemned the attack and extended "deepest condolences" to Khamenei's family and the Iranian people.
"No external power has the authority to engineer regime change or dictate the leadership of another state. Such actions amount to imperialism and are fundamentally incompatible with a genuinely rules-based international order," he added.
Tehran confirmed early Sunday that Khamenei, 86, had died following the Saturday bombardment of the Iranian capital, declaring 40 days of national mourning. Iran's Supreme National Security Council stated that Khamenei was killed at his office in the early hours of Saturday, warning that his death would signal the start of a "great uprising against the tyrants of the world."
Speaking by phone with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Modi urged de-escalation and called for the restoration of regional peace, security, and stability, according to a statement posted on X.
The military flashpoint was ignited Saturday when Washington and Tel Aviv launched a coordinated strike against Iran, prompting Tehran to respond with retaliatory hits on US-linked installations across the region — including in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE. At least one Indian national sustained injuries during the strikes inside the UAE.
On a separate front, India's principal opposition party, the Congress, issued a sharp rebuke over the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, labeling it a "targeted assassination" carried out through a joint US-Israeli strike.
Congress party President Mallikarjun Kharge posted on X that the "targeted assassination" of a sitting head of state "strikes at the heart" of international rules.
Kharge said he "unequivocally" condemned the attack and extended "deepest condolences" to Khamenei's family and the Iranian people.
"No external power has the authority to engineer regime change or dictate the leadership of another state. Such actions amount to imperialism and are fundamentally incompatible with a genuinely rules-based international order," he added.
Tehran confirmed early Sunday that Khamenei, 86, had died following the Saturday bombardment of the Iranian capital, declaring 40 days of national mourning. Iran's Supreme National Security Council stated that Khamenei was killed at his office in the early hours of Saturday, warning that his death would signal the start of a "great uprising against the tyrants of the world."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment