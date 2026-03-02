Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakh President Voices Concern Over Middle East Escalation

2026-03-02 03:33:41
(MENAFN) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev conveyed his concern over the rising tensions in the Middle East during separate phone calls with senior Gulf leaders on Sunday, according to reports.

During his conversation with United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Tokayev emphasized that Iran’s attack on civilian facilities in the UAE and other Gulf states “deserves strong condemnation.”

He “noted with regret” that civilian infrastructure suffered damage during the assault.

“Kazakhstan views the United Arab Emirates as a friendly and brotherly country and is ready to provide all possible assistance if necessary,” Tokayev stated, expressing his sincere respect, support, and solidarity to Al Nahyan and the people of the UAE.

Al Nahyan responded by expressing gratitude for Kazakhstan’s support and appreciation for its readiness to offer assistance in navigating the ongoing international crisis.

Tokayev also spoke with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, pledging his “firm support and solidarity.” Al Thani acknowledged Kazakhstan’s continued backing and reaffirmed Qatar’s commitment to deepening Kazakh-Qatari ties in the spirit of friendship and strategic partnership.

The escalation follows attacks by the US and Israel on Iran on Saturday, which resulted in the deaths of several top Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to reports. Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting several Gulf nations.

A similar confrontation occurred last June when Israel and the US launched an operation against Iran, leading to a 12-day conflict before a ceasefire was reached.

