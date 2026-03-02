403
Syrian President Engages Gulf, Kurdish Leaders Over Regional Crisis
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa held separate phone discussions on Sunday with leaders from the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) to address developments in the region following Iran’s retaliatory strikes after joint US-Israeli operations on its territory, according to reports.
Al-Sharaa spoke individually with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, and KDP leader Masoud Barzani, expressing solidarity with the UAE in light of the recent attacks. He emphasized Syria’s “clear and consistent stance against threats to the sovereignty, stability and security of Arab countries.”
Sheikh Mohammed conveyed his “deep satisfaction and appreciation for Syria’s support of the UAE and other brotherly nations in maintaining security and stability.”
In his call with the Kuwaiti Emir, al-Sharaa underscored the need to strengthen joint Arab coordination during this tense period. He stressed that “dialogue and diplomacy remain strategic choices to find political solutions to ongoing crises and to shield the region from escalation risks.”
Al-Sabah expressed gratitude for Syria’s position, highlighting its support for the “security and sovereignty of Kuwait and all Arab states.”
