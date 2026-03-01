Dubai Police Alert: Scammers Target UAE Pass, Emirates ID Amid Iranian Strikes

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) These anti-social elements are impersonating employees linked to a so-called 'Dubai Crisis Management' entity and falsely claiming affiliation with Dubai Police

As Iranian strikes trigger regional tensions, scammers are exploiting the current situation and impersonating as employees of government entities, Dubai Police warned.

These anti-social elements are impersonating employees linked to a so-called 'Dubai Crisis Management' entity and falsely claiming affiliation with Dubai Police, the authority said.

According to the Force, the scammers are attempting to acquire sensitive digital identity data, including UAE Pass credentials and Emirates ID (EID) information.

Authorities said sharing such details would allow fraudsters to carry out SIM-swapping operations and gain control of victims' bank accounts through mobile banking applications.

Dubai Police further affirmed that it does not request any confidential data or verification codes through phone calls or text messages. The authority urged the public not to share their personal or banking information with any unverified entity.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Interior (MOI) firmly denied any association between itself or its affiliated agencies and communications made from the number (70614213) or similar numbers, confirming that such calls are fraudulent attempts involving impersonation and electronic fraud.

The ministry asked the public to avoid engaging with the caller or sharing any sensitive details such as your identification card number (QID number) or verification codes.

They stressed that official authorities never request personal or banking details over the phone or through unknown links.

The authority assured that the sources behind these messages are being traced, and legal measures will be taken against them.

Dubai Police also called on residents to remain vigilant and to immediately report any suspected fraud attempts through official channels by calling 901 or via the eCrime platform designated for reporting electronic crimes.



