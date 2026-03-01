Rio Nightlife Guide For Sunday, March 1, 2026
Diogo Nogueira - son of the legendary sambista João Nogueira - launches his twentieth-anniversary tour on the night of Rio's birthday. "Infinito Samba" is a full-production spectacle: band plus orchestra, LED-architecture staging directed by Rafael Dragaud, and a repertoire that spans two decades of samba de raiz reinterpreted for the present. The night doubles as a tribute to Rio and to the genre itself. Special guest Alcione - whom Diogo calls "the greatest samba singer in the world" - joins him on stage for a joint performance. A surprise guest has also been announced. The show is presented by the Ministry of Culture and Petrobras via the Federal Culture Incentive Law, with support from Riotur.Where Vivo Rio - Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85, Parque do Flamengo When Sunday, show at 8 pm - doors at 6 pm Price From R$125 (half) / R$250 (full) - Ticket360 & Vivo Rio box office 2Elis & Tom - Rê Adegas & Luiz Zago at Blue Note Rio Bossa nova · MPB
Singer Rê Adegas and pianist Luiz Zago have been performing their "Falando de Amor" tribute to the iconic 1974 Elis & Tom album since 2019. The show - which has already graced the Blue Note São Paulo stage - reimagines classics like "Águas de Março," "Retrato em Branco e Preto," and "Chovendo na Roseira" in an intimate piano-and-voice format that captures both the virtuosity and emotional depth of the originals. Adegas, a former participant on The Voice, brings a visceral interpretation of Elis, while Zago's piano work channels Jobim's harmonic elegance with modern textures. Tonight's session at the Blue Note Rio's beachfront room is a single show at 7 pm - Sunday opening, house opens at 1 pm for brunch.Where Blue Note Rio - Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana When Sunday at 7 pm - house opens at 1 pm Price Tickets via Eventim - 18+ (minors with guardians) 3Arena Sanca - Gabi Melim & Lagum Session Pop · Indie
The Rio Cultura & Saúde festival closes its weekend at the Arena Sanca - a stage set on the sand in front of the Quiosque QuiQui on São Conrado beach, with the Pedra da Gávea as a backdrop. Sunday's lineup features Gabi Melim at 5 pm and the Lagum Session at 6:30 pm, with DJ João Pedro holding the gaps. The afternoon also includes functional training, futevôlei, a beach clean-up with Instituto Route Brasil, and a sustainability talk. The "Música no Deck" project is curated by Mix Rio FM and Nova Paradiso FM. Free, all ages, no ticket needed - just show up on the sand.Where Arena Sanca - Praia de São Conrado, in front of Quiosque QuiQui When Sunday 9 am–8 pm · Gabi Melim 5 pm · Lagum 6:30 pm Price Free - no ticket needed · All ages 4Beco do Rato - Sunday Feijoada & Samba de Raiz Samba de raiz
Since 2005, this compact samba bar on Rua Joaquim Silva has been one of Lapa's most genuine musical addresses - a place where Beth Carvalho, Toninho Geraes, and Wilson Moreira have all taken the stage. Sundays are the anchor day: feijoada goes on the stove at 11 am, the dose dupla de chope runs from noon to 3 pm, and by afternoon the roda de samba is building with rotating artists from the house roster. Commanded by Márcio Pacheco - the Itabirito-born mineiro who became one of Lapa's most recognisable hosts - the Beco fills early and stays loud. Pastéis de angu, carne-seca com abóbora, cachaça Gabriela, and ice-cold Serramalte. Five-minute walk from Nova Capela, Carioca da Gema, and the Arcos da Lapa.Where Beco do Rato - R. Joaquim Silva, 11, Lapa When Sunday from 11 am - feijoada + samba de raiz all afternoon Price Feijoada ~R$45 · Cover varies · Cash, card, PIX 5O Maior Brinde da Cidade - Orla Rio Anniversary Toast City celebration
At 5 pm, beachside kiosks from Leme to Prainha raise their glasses simultaneously in "O Maior Brinde da Cidade" - a synchronised city-wide toast promoted by Orla Rio. In the Leblon, the Quiosque La Carioca (Posto 11) hosts a capoeira roda from 4 pm, followed by Moyses Marques performing MPB at 6 pm with the Dois Irmãos and Vidigal as the backdrop. In Ipanema, the Sel d'Ipanema Beach Club (Posto 10) features DJ Alberto Dias with Edu Mega on percussion from 4–7 pm. At the Recreio, the Quiosque Bells presents live rock from 1 pm. The day began at 8 am with a Mass at the Cristo Redentor, followed by the cutting of a 4.61-metre commemorative cake and the "O Mais Carioca de Todos" trophy ceremony.Where Along the entire orla - Leme to Prainha When Sunday - synchronised toast at 5 pm · Events all day Price Free · Various locations along the beachfront 04 Suggested Route One way to play it 1 11 am - Beco do Rato for feijoada Start the birthday the right way. Feijoada on the table, chope on ice, samba building in the back room. R. Joaquim Silva, 11 - Metro Cinelândia. Get there by noon for a table. 2 4:30 pm - O Maior Brinde da Cidade at the nearest kiosk Head to the orla in time for the 5 pm synchronised toast. Any kiosk from Leme to Prainha counts. Copacabana is the most accessible - Metro Cardeal Arcoverde. 3 7 pm - Elis & Tom at Blue Note Rio Two-minute walk from the Copacabana kiosks. Rê Adegas and Luiz Zago perform "Falando de Amor" - bossa nova with ocean views. Reservations recommended. 4 8 pm - Diogo Nogueira at Vivo Rio Blue Note to Vivo Rio is a 15-minute ride via Aterro do Flamengo. "Infinito Samba" - twenty years of samba, full orchestra, Alcione on stage, and the city's birthday as the occasion. Doors at 6 pm. This is the night. 05 Still Going After 22h Late night Sunday nights in Rio run at a slower pace, but the city's birthday gives everything a second wind. Nova Capela (Av. Mem de Sá, 96) stays open until 1 am on Sundays - the cabrito assado has been the house speciality for over a century. The Patrimônio Cultural Carioca designation is well earned. In Copacabana, Bip Bip (R. Almirante Gonçalves, 50) may host a spontaneous Sunday roda - no stage, no cover, no guarantees, just samba or choro on the sidewalk if the regulars show up. Snap your fingers, don't clap. After the Diogo Nogueira show, the Vivo Rio lobby bar keeps going and the Aterro kiosks stay open. The Leblon bar scene along Rua Dias Ferreira winds down around midnight on Sundays. Carioca da Gema runs its Sunday session from 7:30 pm. 06 Plan B More tonight › Cozido e Roda de Samba da Babi Cruz at Boteco Dois Arlindos - Lapa. Sunday session dedicated to the legacy of Arlindo Cruz. Home-style cozido, samba from afternoon. Check @botecodoisarlindos for time. › Arlindinho at Batuq Casa de Samba - R. Belizário Pena, 1141. Arlindinho leads a roda de samba. Check @batuqcasadesamba for time. › Candlelight Concert at Teatro Fashion Mall - Estr. da Gávea, 899, São Conrado. Candlelight experience - multi-sensory live music in a cinema-turned-concert-hall. Check agendaculturalriodejaneiro for repertoire and time. › Moyses Marques MPB at Quiosque La Carioca - Posto 11, Leblon. Free show at 6 pm, after the capoeira roda at 4 pm. Vidigal and the Dois Irmãos as backdrop. › Nova Capela - Av. Mem de Sá, 96 – Lapa, open until 1 am. The 123-year-old Patrimônio Cultural Carioca. Cabrito assado, cold beer, and the slow hum of Lapa on a Sunday night. Cash and card. › Bip Bip - R. Almirante Gonçalves, 50, Copacabana, from 8 pm. The eternal wildcard. If the door is open and there is music, pull up a stool on the sidewalk. Sunday nights can bring chorinho, samba, or bossa nova. Cash or PIX. Snap your fingers, do not clap. › DJ Alberto Dias + Edu Mega at Sel d'Ipanema Beach Club - Posto 10, Ipanema, 4–7 pm. Beachside set for the city's birthday. Free. 07 Getting Around Transport intel Metro: MetrôRio runs Sunday service. Lines 1 and 4 (Uruguai–Jardim Oceânico) and Line 2 (Pavuna–Botafogo) from 7 am to 11 pm. Key stations: Cinelândia or Carioca for Lapa venues (Beco do Rato, Nova Capela, Carioca da Gema). Cardeal Arcoverde for Blue Note Rio and the Copacabana kiosks. Catete or Largo do Machado for Vivo Rio (then a 10-minute walk through Aterro do Flamengo). Weather: Overcast skies, high 28°C, low 21°C. Scattered light showers possible at any time - Sistema Alerta Rio advises chuvisco/chuva fraca isolada throughout the day. Moderate winds. Bring a light waterproof layer. Indoor venues unaffected; São Conrado beach events are subject to weather. Ride-hailing: 99 and Uber are the standard options. Mild surge from 9 pm to midnight on Sundays. São Conrado is best reached by car - about 15 minutes from Leblon, 30 from Copacabana. Walk one block off main avenues for easier pickups in Lapa. Safety: Lapa's Sunday circuit is quieter than weekends but the main arteries (Mem de Sá, Joaquim Silva) are well-trafficked through the afternoon and evening. Copacabana beachfront is well-lit and patrolled. Vivo Rio is inside the Aterro do Flamengo complex - use the main entrance and keep to lit paths. Standard awareness applies everywhere. 08 Neighbourhood Picks By zone Lapa / Centro The Sunday samba trail Beco do Rato for feijoada and samba from 11 am. Carioca da Gema Sunday session from 7:30 pm. Nova Capela for cabrito until 1 am. Boteco Dois Arlindos for cozido and roda de samba. Metro Cinelândia or Carioca - all venues within a five-minute walk. Copacabana Bossa nova & the birthday toast Join the 5 pm synchronised toast at any beachfront kiosk. Blue Note Rio at 7 pm for Elis & Tom. Bip Bip from 8 pm for the sidewalk roda. Boardwalk kiosks stay open late. Metro Cardeal Arcoverde or Siqueira Campos. Flamengo / Catete The birthday spectacle Diogo Nogueira's "Infinito Samba" with Alcione at Vivo Rio from 8 pm - the signature event of the night. Doors 6 pm. From R$125 via Ticket360. Metro Catete or Largo do Machado, then 10-min walk through Aterro do Flamengo. São Conrado / Zona Sul beaches Beach festival & sunset sessions Arena Sanca at São Conrado beach - Gabi Melim at 5 pm, Lagum at 6:30 pm, free. In Ipanema, DJ Alberto Dias at Sel d'Ipanema (4–7 pm). In the Leblon, MPB with Moyses Marques at Quiosque La Carioca from 6 pm. Ride-hailing to São Conrado; Metro to Ipanema/Leblon. The Rio Times riotimesonline · Nightlife Guide · Published daily during Carnaval Compiled by the RT Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources. Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out. Tonight: Diogo Nogueira at Vivo Rio. Elis & Tom at Blue Note Rio. Arena Sanca at São Conrado beach.
