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Nigeria Moves to Repatriate Citizens from S, Africa Over Security Fears
(MENAFN) Nigeria is preparing to assist the voluntary return of its citizens from South Africa amid growing concerns over recent attacks targeting foreign nationals, according to reports.
Foreign Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu said that 130 people have already registered for the repatriation process, with expectations that the number could increase further.
She expressed President Bola Tinubu’s concern over the situation and strongly condemned the violence, which she described as being accompanied by xenophobic rhetoric, hate speech, and anti-migrant statements.
Nigeria has also summoned South Africa’s acting High Commissioner in response to the incidents. According to a foreign ministry statement, Nigeria will formally express its “profound concern” during a meeting scheduled for Monday, warning that the developments could impact bilateral relations.
The discussions are expected to focus on recent anti-immigrant marches as well as reported cases involving the mistreatment of Nigerian nationals and attacks on their businesses.
In a separate comment on Sunday, the foreign minister stressed that the safety of Nigerians in South Africa must be guaranteed, adding that Abuja remains committed to engaging Pretoria in efforts to address the situation and prevent further escalation.
Foreign Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu said that 130 people have already registered for the repatriation process, with expectations that the number could increase further.
She expressed President Bola Tinubu’s concern over the situation and strongly condemned the violence, which she described as being accompanied by xenophobic rhetoric, hate speech, and anti-migrant statements.
Nigeria has also summoned South Africa’s acting High Commissioner in response to the incidents. According to a foreign ministry statement, Nigeria will formally express its “profound concern” during a meeting scheduled for Monday, warning that the developments could impact bilateral relations.
The discussions are expected to focus on recent anti-immigrant marches as well as reported cases involving the mistreatment of Nigerian nationals and attacks on their businesses.
In a separate comment on Sunday, the foreign minister stressed that the safety of Nigerians in South Africa must be guaranteed, adding that Abuja remains committed to engaging Pretoria in efforts to address the situation and prevent further escalation.
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