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Trump Signals Larger U.S. Troop Reduction in Germany Amid NATO Tensions
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated that Washington is planning a deeper reduction of its military presence in Germany than previously reported, saying the cut will go well beyond an earlier figure of 5,000 troops.
Speaking to reporters before departing on Air Force One in Florida, Trump said, “We're going to cut way down, and we're cutting a lot further than 5,000,” suggesting a broader reassessment of U.S. force levels in Europe.
The Pentagon had recently announced plans to remove roughly 5,000 troops from Germany, with the process expected to unfold over a six- to twelve-month period. Officials said the move followed a review of U.S. military positioning in Europe and was based on operational needs and current regional conditions.
“This decision follows a thorough review of the (Defense) Department's force posture in Europe and is in recognition of theater requirements and conditions on the ground,” a Pentagon spokesperson stated.
Meanwhile, NATO has said it is engaging with U.S. officials to better understand the decision, as it comes amid heightened friction between Washington and Berlin linked to the broader Middle East situation.
The announcement follows earlier remarks by Trump suggesting a possible drawdown of troops after comments from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who criticized U.S. diplomatic handling of Iran negotiations, saying Iran was “humiliating” Washington in talks aimed at resolving the conflict.
Speaking to reporters before departing on Air Force One in Florida, Trump said, “We're going to cut way down, and we're cutting a lot further than 5,000,” suggesting a broader reassessment of U.S. force levels in Europe.
The Pentagon had recently announced plans to remove roughly 5,000 troops from Germany, with the process expected to unfold over a six- to twelve-month period. Officials said the move followed a review of U.S. military positioning in Europe and was based on operational needs and current regional conditions.
“This decision follows a thorough review of the (Defense) Department's force posture in Europe and is in recognition of theater requirements and conditions on the ground,” a Pentagon spokesperson stated.
Meanwhile, NATO has said it is engaging with U.S. officials to better understand the decision, as it comes amid heightened friction between Washington and Berlin linked to the broader Middle East situation.
The announcement follows earlier remarks by Trump suggesting a possible drawdown of troops after comments from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who criticized U.S. diplomatic handling of Iran negotiations, saying Iran was “humiliating” Washington in talks aimed at resolving the conflict.
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