Germany Considers Expanding Domestic Gas Production Amid Energy Debate

MENAFN - AzerNews) As Germany prepares to implement the planned“Building Modernization” law, discussions over the country's gas supply and alternative energy sources have intensified.

AzerNEWS reports that German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Katherina Reiche has raised the possibility of expanding domestic gas production.

In an interview with a local media outlet, Reiche stated that Germany possesses gas reserves, and the key question is whether they can be extracted under economically viable conditions. She stressed that, particularly in a complex geopolitical environment, energy security must be carefully assessed.

Reiche underscored the need to maintain a delicate balance between environmental protection and securing raw material supplies. She noted that the federal government has granted permission to the Netherlands to explore a gas field in the North Sea, suggesting that a similar approach could be considered for Germany.

At the same time, the minister highlighted the importance of expanding green energy sources. According to Reiche, Ukraine is capable of supplying substantial volumes of biogas, and future import opportunities in this area could be explored. However, she emphasized that existing regulatory issues at both the Ukrainian and European Union levels must first be resolved. If these obstacles are removed, significant volumes of biomethane could potentially be delivered to Germany.