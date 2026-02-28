403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UAE Flight Cancellations Continue On Day 2 Of US-Israel-Iran Regional Tensions
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Some UAE airlines have cancelled all flights to and from Dubai until 3pm on Sunday amidst the regional tensions, as GCAA announces full support to passengers
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment