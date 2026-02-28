Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UAE Flight Cancellations Continue On Day 2 Of US-Israel-Iran Regional Tensions

UAE Flight Cancellations Continue On Day 2 Of US-Israel-Iran Regional Tensions


2026-02-28 11:30:58
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Some UAE airlines have cancelled all flights to and from Dubai until 3pm on Sunday amidst the regional tensions, as GCAA announces full support to passengers


Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search