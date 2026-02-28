403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iraqi Protesters Attempt To Break Into Green Zone
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, March 1 (KUNA) -- Protesters gathered at the entrance of the heavily fortified Green Zone - the seat of the Iraqi central government and the US Embassy, in Baghdad on Sunday morning in an attempt to break into the embassy.
They were driven by reports of the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in an attack on Tehran yesterday.
The Iraq security forces used water cannons to disperse the protesters. (end)
ahh
They were driven by reports of the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in an attack on Tehran yesterday.
The Iraq security forces used water cannons to disperse the protesters. (end)
ahh
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment