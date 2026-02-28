Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iraqi Protesters Attempt To Break Into Green Zone


2026-02-28 11:30:37
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, March 1 (KUNA) -- Protesters gathered at the entrance of the heavily fortified Green Zone - the seat of the Iraqi central government and the US Embassy, in Baghdad on Sunday morning in an attempt to break into the embassy.
They were driven by reports of the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in an attack on Tehran yesterday.
The Iraq security forces used water cannons to disperse the protesters. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

