Multiple Proactive Scenarios To Secure Local Market's Gas Needs: Petroleum Minister
Badawi checked on the readiness of the operational system to implement the proactive scenarios that had been prepared in advance to deal with any developments, supporting rapid response within the framework of an integrated plan drawn up by the ministry to address different variables.
The minister said the measures implemented in recent months to enhance preparedness, diversify gas supply sources, and develop an integrated infrastructure to receive natural gas, alongside providing multiple alternatives and secured capacities, have contributed to raising the system's efficiency, strengthening its ability to handle emergencies, and meeting the needs of the local market efficiently and sustainably.
