Iran Launches Missile Strikes On 4 US Bases In Gulf Region

Earlier in the day, the United States and Israel launched joint strikes against Iran.

In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it had initiated the first wave of missile strikes against Israel.

Meanwhile, Iran's Fars News Agency reported that the IRGC's Aerospace Force struck four US military bases in the region with multiple ballistic missiles.

According to the report, the targeted facilities included Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE, and the US Fifth base in Bahrain.

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated:“This time as well, the response of the Iranian nation will be decisive and will make the aggressors regret their criminal actions.”

In May 2025, Israel also carried out strikes against Iran. During those attacks, nuclear and military facilities, as well as several senior Iranian military officials, were targeted. In response, Iran launched strikes against Israel and a US base in Qatar.

