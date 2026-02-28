403
Belgium Expresses Solidarity With Gulf States Against Unprovoked Attacks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot on Saturday expressed full solidarity with the governments and peoples of the Gulf countries that are currently affected by unprovoked attacks, stressing that developments in the Middle East are a source of grave concern and underscoring the need to prevent the violence from expanding across the region.
In a post on X, Prevot said he had convened a first meeting to manage the repercussions of the crisis in Iran, affirming that Belgium is closely monitoring the rapidly unfolding developments in Iran and the wider region.
"I am very concerned by the developments in the Middle East. I express my full solidarity with the governments and people of the Gulf countries, which are currently affected by unprovoked attacks. The situation is extremely worrying. Violence should not expand across the region," he said.
He also expressed his deep regret that earlier diplomatic efforts had failed to reach a negotiated solution, noting that the European Union, the United States, and the three European countries (France, Germany and the United Kingdom) had invested years in sustained diplomatic engagement.
He explained that the Iranian regime, despite all the pressure, has not abandoned its nuclear and ballistic programs, affirming that Belgium has consistently condemned the regime for its "refusal to engage constructively." At the same time, he stressed that resorting to military force must always remain a last option and be in accordance with international law.
He added that the Belgian authorities are in close contact with their embassies, urging all Belgian citizens in the region to exercise caution, follow the instructions of local authorities, and register via the dedicated online platform for travelers. He also called on all parties to ensure the protection of civilian lives at all times. (end)
