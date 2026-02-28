Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Presents One-Year Report Card In South Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Saturday, visited the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency as part of the 'Pravas' outreach programme and presented the state government's one-year report card.

She said that over the past year, the Delhi government has taken several significant steps towards development, good governance and prosperity, advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas".

The Chief Minister added that after 27 years, the BJP government formed in Delhi has adopted service as the core mantra of governance, treating power not as a means of comfort but as an instrument of public service.

She said that under the guidance of the Prime Minister and through the tireless efforts of dedicated party workers, Delhi is witnessing renewed momentum in development.

Drawing inspiration from the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047', the Chief Minister noted that a strong foundation has been laid for a developed Delhi, upon which a prosperous capital will be built.

Chief Minister Gupta said that the state government aims to build a Delhi where every facility reaches the last person in the queue; where the city becomes clean and pollution-free; where the mountains of garbage are eliminated; and where the capital is freed from long-standing mismanagement.

She noted that over the past year, the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, along with the entire city, has been integrated into the mainstream of development, with accelerated progress in infrastructure, healthcare, education, transport, sanitation and welfare schemes.

She emphasised that "service is our value, service is our resolve, and service is our goal".

"Guided by the mantra "Jan Seva hi Rashtra Seva", the Delhi government has transformed public trust into tangible development."

This report card of the state government's performance since the last one year, Chief Minister Gupta said, is not merely a document of achievements but a reflection of the direction and vision for Delhi's bright future.

On the occasion, South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri; North West Delhi MP Yogender Chandolia; BJP MLA from Bijwasan Kailash Gahlot; BJP MLA from Palam, Kuldeep Solanki; BJP MLA from Chhatarpur, Kartar Singh Tanwar; BJP MLA from Sangam Vihar, Chandan Chaudhary; former BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri; party office-bearers and a large number of local residents were present.