403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Facebook Shuts Down Pro-Government Hungarian News Pages Before Elections
(MENAFN) Facebook has disabled the pages of three Hungarian news outlets, citing alleged breaches of community standards, as stated by reports.
The action comes just weeks before parliamentary elections in the Central European country and has drawn criticism from the Hungarian National Media Association, which described it as an attack on press freedom.
The affected pages—Bama.hu, Szabolcs Online, and Kisalföld.hu—became inaccessible on Friday. The outlets, which are all part of the Mediaworks Hungary group, released a joint statement condemning what they called an unjustified decision and announced plans to appeal the ban.
According to reports, these media organizations are widely viewed as reflecting the perspective of the government and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz Party.
The elections, scheduled for early April, will see Fidesz facing strong competition from the pro-EU opposition Tisza Party.
The Hungarian National Media Association criticized Facebook’s reasoning, noting that non-compliance with “community principles of Meta” is vague and could cover almost any action.
The association expressed solidarity with the affected outlets and called the move unwarranted.
The action comes just weeks before parliamentary elections in the Central European country and has drawn criticism from the Hungarian National Media Association, which described it as an attack on press freedom.
The affected pages—Bama.hu, Szabolcs Online, and Kisalföld.hu—became inaccessible on Friday. The outlets, which are all part of the Mediaworks Hungary group, released a joint statement condemning what they called an unjustified decision and announced plans to appeal the ban.
According to reports, these media organizations are widely viewed as reflecting the perspective of the government and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz Party.
The elections, scheduled for early April, will see Fidesz facing strong competition from the pro-EU opposition Tisza Party.
The Hungarian National Media Association criticized Facebook’s reasoning, noting that non-compliance with “community principles of Meta” is vague and could cover almost any action.
The association expressed solidarity with the affected outlets and called the move unwarranted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment