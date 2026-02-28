Congress Spreading Misinformation About VB-G RAM G Scheme: Pralhad Joshi

MENAFN - IANS) Hubballi (Karnataka), Feb 28 (IANS) Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, on Saturday, alleged that the Congress is spreading misinformation among the people of the country regarding the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act (VB-G RAM G) scheme.

He was speaking at a programme organised at the district BJP office in Aravind Nagar in Karnataka's Hubballi, where he addressed party members about the VB-G RAM G initiative.

Union Minister Joshi alleged that earlier there were large-scale fund leakages under the MGNREGA scheme and corruption was widespread.

He also claimed that fake job cards were being created, adding that the new system would put an end to such irregularities, and alleged that the Congress was opposing it for this reason.

He said that under the VB-G RAM G scheme introduced by the NDA government, rural people will be guaranteed 125 days of employment.

He added that with AI-driven monitoring, biometric attendance, and digital audits, the entire process will become transparent.

Union Minister Joshi said the VB-G RAM G initiative would effectively curb corruption, strengthen the rural economy, and serve as an important step toward building a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Rajya Sabha BJP MP Narayansa Bhandage, State Legislative Council member S.V. Sankanoor, Keshav Prasad, former Legislative Council member Nagaraj Chabbi, Dharwad Rural BJP district president Ningappa Sutagatti, Basavaraj Kundagolmath, Ravi Dandin, Eeranna Jadi, Kalaghatagi Mandal president Yallari Shindhe, Alnavar Mandal president Yallappa Huliyappanavar, Shashi Nimbannavar, Kalmesh Belur, along with Corporators, party leaders, dignitaries, and workers were present at the event.

The Congress party held a large protest at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru on January 27, against the implementation of the VB-G RAM G scheme by the BJP-led Union government.

The Union government replaced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in December 2025.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called the VB-G RAM G scheme an "anti-people law" and said that the new employment guarantee Act placed the financial burden on states.

He also said that the Congress-led government will add Mahatma Gandhi's name to the buildings of all the 6,000 gram panchayats in Karnataka.