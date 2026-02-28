Khamenei Eliminated? Israel Says 'Likely Killed', Iran FM Insists 'Still Alive As Far As I Know'

Israeli television channel Channel 12 has reported that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei may have been killed in a strike. The report says Israel“assesses” he was likely killed, but there is no official confirmation so far. The channel said there are 'growing indications' after a series of strikes that reportedly caused very significant damage to Iran's leadership structure.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, however, denied the claims and said that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is still alive, adding, 'as far as I know'.

He made the remark during a live interview with NBC News, responding to a report by Channel 12 which claimed Israel believes Khamenei was likely killed in recent airstrikes.

Araghchi confirmed that two Iranian commanders were killed in the attacks but said the country's senior leadership remains safe. He stated that all high-ranking officials are alive, in their positions, and managing the situation. He also insisted that Iran remains in control and that authorities are handling the developments.

ISRAELI TV: KHAMENEI MIGHT HAVE BEEN KILLED IN STRIKEIsrael“assesses” Khamenei was likely killed today, Channel 12 reports are“growing indications” but no official confirmation reportedly caused“very significant harm” to Iranian leadership and... twitter/nn0jIhzh3r

- Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 28, 2026

Senior Iranian Military Figures Reported Killed

According to sources quoted by Reuters, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Gen. Mohammad Pakpour and Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh were also killed in Israeli strikes earlier in the day. Israeli officials had earlier assessed that these senior figures, along with Iran's intelligence chief, were likely among those targeted in the operation.

Leadership Targets And Unclear Outcome

Israeli officials say several top Iranian political and military leaders were targeted, including President Masoud Pezeshkian. However, the exact outcome of the strikes remains unclear, and there has been no official confirmation from Iranian authorities regarding casualties at the highest level. The situation remains fluid, with conflicting reports and no verified independent confirmation.