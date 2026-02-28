CM Rekha Gupta Lauds Kitchen Garden Body, Calls Participants 'Air Savers' At Delhi Flower Show

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Saturday, attended the 59th Flower, Fruit and Vegetable Show organised by the All India Kitchen Garden Association, praising participants for promoting kitchen gardening and contributing to a greener lifestyle in the national capital.

Sharing her experience on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said that she participated in the "beautiful and inspiring" exhibition and honoured the participants for their efforts.

She described the initiative as a meaningful attempt to promote kitchen gardening and extend its benefits to every household.

"Kitchen gardening is not just a hobby, but a powerful means to foster healthy families, pure food, and a green lifestyle," she wrote, extending heartfelt congratulations to the organisers and participants.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Gupta said the subject was close to her heart and recalled promising the organisers that she would attend the event.

"Respected Kanta Ji and the entire team came to meet me and I assured them that I would definitely be present, because this topic is very close to my heart," she added.

Appreciating the participants' dedication, the Chief Minister said that even in today's fast-paced life, they had remained connected with nature and sustained their interest.

"I saw the entire exhibition -- such beautiful plants, so much creativity and hard work have gone into preparing this. It is truly remarkable," she added.

The Chief Minister lauded the contributors as "air savers" and "warriors" who, through small creative efforts, help provide oxygen to the city.

"While many are busy turning everything into concrete in the name of commercialisation, you are working to keep the city green," she said.

Highlighting the Delhi government's commitment to expanding green cover, the Chief Minister said that when she began observing the city in her current role, she felt there was a pressing need to increase greenery.

"For the first time, the Delhi government has notified 4,200 hectares of ridge area as forest area. In the coming time, we will notify another 2,000 hectares of ridge area as forest area," she added.

The annual exhibition showcased a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, flowering plants and innovative kitchen garden models, drawing participation from gardening enthusiasts and environmental advocates across the city.