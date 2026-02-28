Italian Rome Hosts Awareness Campaign On Khojaly Genocide (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)An awareness campaign is being held in the Italian capital of Rome in order to spread information about the Khojaly genocide to the Italian public more widely and to attract the attention of the local population, as well as tourists, to this tragedy, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

As part of the international campaign "Justice for Khojaly!", educational events are continuing in Italy with the support of the committee and the organization of the Italian-Azerbaijani Union.

Moreover, video clips and information boards related to the Khojaly genocide will be shown on monitors in major public places with intensive human traffic - metro stations and bus stops - for seven days.

On the night from February 25-26, 1992, Armenian armed forces attacked Khojaly, which had been under blockade since October 1991, with its road and energy connections severed, and carried out mass atrocities against Azerbaijani civilians. The massacre was perpetrated with the assistance of the 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the former Soviet Armed Forces.

During the killings, 613 people were brutally murdered, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly persons. A total of 487 people sustained injuries of varying degrees, 1275 were taken captive and subjected to torture, 8 families were annihilated, 130 children lost one parent, and 25 lost both parents. The fate of many hostages remains unknown.