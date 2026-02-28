403
Russian, French Embassies in Ankara Clash on Social Media Over Ukraine Conflict
(MENAFN) The Russian and French embassies in Ankara exchanged pointed messages on social media this week over the ongoing war in Ukraine.
On Wednesday, the Russian Embassy shared comments from Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on its official account on US social media platform X. Peskov emphasized that Russia is open to political and diplomatic solutions to achieve its goals and noted that the war’s resolution depends on Kyiv’s actions. The post added, “(The intention of Paris and London to provide nuclear weapons to Kyiv) is a blatant violation of all standards, principles, and relevant provisions of international law.”
The French Embassy quickly responded on X, stating, “We have entered the fifth year of the supposedly three-day war,” while noting that Russia continues to claim “UK-France deterrence is a threat.”
The Russian Embassy replied to Paris with a sharp retort: “It is truly sad that the only thing left of France’s famous diplomacy is to make pitiful and pathetic posts on social media. We need to remind our colleagues that Paris has been one of the main supporters of the Nazi regime in Kyiv, which since 2014 has been killing its own civilian population, including children and women. But perhaps it is the ghosts of 1812 that are still troubling the French government?”
Separately, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service alleged on Tuesday that Britain and France are actively attempting to supply Kyiv with a nuclear weapon, claiming that such a move would give Ukraine leverage in negotiations to end the conflict.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed these accusations on Wednesday, rejecting claims that Ukraine is pursuing nuclear weapons and describing them as pressure tactics ahead of forthcoming peace talks.
