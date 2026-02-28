403
Oman Vows Support for US-Iran Nuclear Dialogue
(MENAFN) Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi affirmed his country’s commitment to facilitating ongoing discussions between the United States and Iran aimed at reaching a workable solution on Tehran’s nuclear program.
He made the comments during a meeting in Geneva on Wednesday with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, ahead of a new round of indirect US-Iran nuclear negotiations.
The Omani Foreign Ministry stated on US social media platform X on Thursday that the talks focused on reviewing Iran’s proposed measures to help achieve an agreement, building on the “guiding principles” established in the previous Geneva round.
Albusaidi is also scheduled to meet with the US negotiation team to present Iran’s perspective and to consider proposals from Washington, the ministry added.
Following the Feb. 17 round of indirect talks, both sides expressed optimism, noting that they had agreed on “guiding principles” to pave the way for a potential deal.
The ongoing negotiations take place amid a significant US military buildup in the Persian Gulf, while Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has conducted multiple drills in preparation for a possible conflict.
