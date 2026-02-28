403
Macron, Tshisekedi Meet in Paris to Address Violence in DR Congo
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron hosted his Congolese counterpart Felix Tshisekedi in Paris on Wednesday to discuss the escalating conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where government forces have been clashing with the M23 rebel group.
The Elysee Palace meeting came a day after M23 military spokesperson Willy Ngoma was reportedly killed in a drone strike near the mining town of Rubaya in North Kivu province.
In a statement shared on the social media platform X, the Congolese president’s office noted: “This exchange reaffirmed France's commitment to respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the DRC in a troubling security context characterized by the Rwandan military occupation of certain localities in the east of the DRC.”
Macron welcomed Tshisekedi to Paris and emphasized that their discussions also focused on strengthening the bilateral partnership between France and the Democratic Republic of Congo. On X, Macron said: “France fully supports the mediation efforts for a lasting political solution in the Great Lakes region, the cessation of hostilities, a ceasefire, and respect for the authority of the State and the territorial integrity of the DRC.”
Despite a ceasefire proposed by Angola that took effect on Feb. 18, clashes between government forces and AFC/M23 rebels continued Wednesday in Masisi territory, North Kivu, forcing thousands of residents to flee their homes, civil society organizations reported.
