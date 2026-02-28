Turkish Airlines Cancels Flights To Iran And Middle Eastern Countries
Yahya Üstün, THY's head of communications, announced that flights to ten countries have been temporarily halted.
According to the airline, flights to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran, and Jordan will not operate until March 2, 2026, while services to Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Oman will be canceled on February 28, 2026.
The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.
