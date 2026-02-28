Bitcoin Slides As Inflation Data Cools Markets Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Bitcoin weakened sharply amid a broader shift in investor sentiment after the release of United States inflation figures that showed producer prices rising more than expected, prompting traders to dial back risk exposure and temper expectations of near-term interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. The world's largest cryptocurrency slipped back toward the key $65,000 level, erasing much of the mid-week rally that had pushed prices toward $70,000 and highlighting lingering headwinds for digital assets as macroeconomic pressures intensify.

Prices for Bitcoin declined by more than 3.5 per cent on Friday trading, with the benchmark cryptocurrency trading around $65,000 as markets reacted to the inflation data, according to market reports. Persistent selling and tight global liquidity have contributed to elevated volatility, with Bitcoin's trading range now broadly confined between $62,000 and $70,000. Analysts say the absence of fresh, sustained demand has made it difficult for prices to mount a convincing breakout, reinforcing the notion that crypto markets remain sensitive to macroeconomic signals and risk aversion.

The inflation figures, which exceeded forecasts, have weighed on expectations that the Federal Reserve will soon lower interest rates, shifting sentiment across risk assets including equities and cryptocurrencies. Broader markets reflected this mood: major stock indices retreated and technology shares bore the brunt of the declines as traders reassessed the outlook for monetary policy and growth. This recalibration has amplified pressure on speculative assets, and Bitcoin's performance has mirrored caution in equity markets, underscoring its increasingly correlated behaviour with traditional risk-on instruments.

Bitcoin's trajectory in recent weeks has been marked by wide price swings, with the token briefly reclaiming ground near $69,000 earlier this month before faltering again once inflation data and macro pressures resurged. Market sentiment has shifted swiftly, with traders weighing macroeconomic indicators, central bank outlooks and liquidity conditions. The current pattern has left Bitcoin vulnerable to sell-offs on negative news and slow to respond to positive catalysts in the absence of clear drivers of sustained investor confidence.

Industry commentators note that benchmarks such as the producer price index can have outsized effects on crypto markets because they influence expectations for monetary policy. Higher inflation readings may reduce the likelihood of interest rate cuts, keeping borrowing costs elevated and diminishing demand for riskier assets. Some models and commentary highlight that Bitcoin's behaviour under such conditions has shown that it is sensitive to shifts in interest rate expectations, challenging narratives that position it as a hedge against inflation in all market environments.

The technical backdrop for Bitcoin remains characterised by a critical support zone. Market analysts have identified the lower boundary of the current trading range near $62,000 as a key test for sentiment, with further declines potentially inviting additional selling pressure if this level is broken. Conversely, sustained moves above $70,000 could signal renewed bullish interest, but such breakouts have been elusive amid the prevailing macroeconomic environment and cautious investor positioning.

Institutional factors continue to play a role in shaping Bitcoin's market dynamics. While exchange-traded funds and corporate holders have previously contributed to periods of inflows and price strength, the current phase of uncertainty has moderated some of those influences, leaving retail and speculative flows more pronounced in daily trading patterns. Market watchers are attentive to upcoming policy announcements, legislative developments and potential shifts in macro data that could recalibrate expectations and market positioning.

