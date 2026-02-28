403
Turkish FM Consults Neighbors Amid Pakistan-Afghanistan Violence
(MENAFN) Hakan Fidan, Turkey’s foreign minister, held phone discussions on Friday with counterparts from Pakistan","south asia"], entity["country","Afghanistan","south asia"], ","Qatar","middle east"], and Saudi Arabia regarding recent deadly clashes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border response to airstrikes by the Pakistan Air Force inside Afghan territory on Sunday, which killed multiple people. Pakistan claimed it had killed 70 “terrorists,” while Afghan officials and the UN reported civilian casualties, which Islamabad denies.
According to Turkish diplomatic sources, Fidan spoke with Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan with the aim of defusing the crisis.
Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have worsened in recent months, with Islamabad accusing militants of operating from Afghan territory, a claim Kabul denies. Tensions previously escalated in October when Afghan forces attacked Pakistan border posts shortly after Pakistani airstrikes inside Afghanistan.
Both Türkiye and Qatar have played mediator roles to ease the conflict. On October 30, the Turkish Foreign Ministry stated that meetings were held in Istanbul with officials from Turkey, Qatar, Afghanistan, and Pakistan to reinforce a ceasefire previously agreed upon in Doha under the joint mediation of Turkey and Qatar.
