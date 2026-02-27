A Tale From A Bygone Era: The Ramadan Table A Reflection Of Life In Qatar

MENAFN - Gulf Times) In traditional Qatari homes, the Ramadan table was a direct reflection of the lifestyle and environment. The dishes were limited, yet consistent and deeply rooted. Harees, Thareed, and Luqaimat were the centrepieces, along with dates, water, and milk.

The ingredients were mostly local, and the entire meal was prepared within the home. There wasn't much variety, but there was a sense of order. Every household knew what to prepare, and every neighbourhood knew the aroma of its dishes as sunset approached.

Harees, (traditional Qatari Harees consists primarily of a slow-cooked mixture of washed and soaked wheat grains (crushed or whole) and fresh meat (often lamb or fatty veal).

The two ingredients are cooked together for an extended period until the wheat is tender, then the mixture is blended until smooth and seasoned with salt and authentic Qatari ghee), in particular, was a central dish, requiring time and effort to prepare, and cooked in quantities sufficient for the family and perhaps even the neighbours.

Thareed (Thareed is distinguished by the fact that it combines bread, meat, and vegetables in one, making it a complete meal both nutritionally and tastefully) was also a prominent feature, being a dish deeply rooted in Islamic and Gulf culture.

Luqaimat (Qatari dumplings) were the evening sweets after Taraweeh prayers, prepared at home and distributed to the children.

With the expansion of trade and increased imports in the 1970s and 80s, the table began to gradually change. New dishes have been introduced: a variety of soups, salads featuring imported ingredients, and a range of

Arabic sweets. Later, dishes from Asia, Levant, and North African cuisines have emerged, reflecting the diverse communities in Qatar. The Iftar (Arabic for breaking the fast) table, which once consisted of three or four main courses, now includes ten or more.

The presentation style has also changed. From a communal floor spread to large dining tables, and then to a buffet-style meal in some modern homes. Iftar is no longer a simple meal to be eaten and then cleared away; it has become an event that extends even after Taraweeh prayers.

Despite this expansion, some dishes remain steadfast. Harees is still present in many homes, even if only once or twice a week. Thareed remains an indispensable Ramadan symbol. Luqaimat are still fried on certain nights to maintain family traditions. Children and grandchildren may add pizza or international dishes, but ultimately, they still request“the Harees of the old days”. Interestingly, the change has not been a replacement, but rather an addition. The new has entered, but it hasn't eliminated the old traditional dishes.