Bitcoin Manipulation Claims Face Pushback As Etfs Reverse 5Wk Outflow

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC ) traded in a tight band this week as market participants weighed chatter about a purported“10 a.m. dump” tied to a prominent quantitative trading firm. The narrative gained traction after Terraform Labs' court-appointed administrator filed a suit alleging insider trading connected to the Terra ecosystem's May 2022 collapse. Yet data from multiple trackers points to a more diffuse market dynamic, with no single actor reliably pushing Bitcoin lower through the open, and liquidity environments shading toward ETF inflows and broader risk sentiment. On the data side, spot Bitcoin demand returned with vigor as exchange-traded products (ETPs) drew fresh capital, and institutional names continued to tilt perceptions about how crypto balance sheets are managed in a stressed environment. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH ) has also faced its own set of pressures, including large corporate balance sheets reporting losses amid a broad downturn.

The week's discourse extended beyond the 10 a.m. narrative. In the U.S., demand for spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds picked up after weeks of negative flow, with several consecutive days recording inflows. Data from Farside Investors shows spot Bitcoin ETFs taking in more than $1 billion across three straight days, including $254 million on Thursday, underscoring renewed appetite among institutions and retail buyers alike. The rhythm of inflows not only suggests a stabilizing bid for Bitcoin itself but also highlights how investors are navigating the cryptoeconomy through regulated vehicles as volatility remains elevated in several corners of the market. Within this broader context, the appetite for regulated Bitcoin exposure appears to have survived the 2022–2023 era of freestanding volatility and the occasional liquidity drought that accompanied broader macro risk-off periods.

Other notable developments touched on the corporate side of Ethereum. Bitmine Immersion Technologies, a leading corporate Ether (ETH ) treasury holder, appears to be sitting on a large unrealized loss, with estimates around an $8.8 billion gap between current prices and the company's cost basis as Ether prices remained depressed. The Bitmine balance sheet illustrates how even industry participants with sizable on-chain exposure can face material impairment when token prices retreat from peaks seen in prior years. Bitmine's holdings, tracked by third-party services, reveal an average cost basis near the mid-$3,000s per Ether, amplifying the impact of the latest price movements on the treasury's reported economics. Despite the paper losses, Bitmine continues to accrue Ether in the portfolio, signaling a willingness to sustain a long-term stake even in a downturn environment. The broader Ether narrative continues to be shaped by ongoing network developments, regulatory scrutiny, and the evolving macro backdrop that has challenged risk assets across crypto and traditional markets.

Traders also watched notable on-chain activity linked to high-profile figures. Ethereum's co-founder Vitalik Buterin has been unloading Ether in what he described as plans to earmark roughly $45 million worth of tokens for privacy-oriented projects. Buterin's wallets were reported to hold about 241,000 Ether early in February but declined to roughly 224,000 ETH as selling continued into the month. On-chain data indicates the majority of the sales were routed through decentralized-exchange aggregators, such as CoW Protocol, using numerous smaller swaps rather than a single large block. These patterns are consistent with a technique used by some traders to minimize market impact when converting large holdings into other assets or currencies. The disclosures add a human dimension to a market that often abstracts price action into charts and models, reminding readers that individual actors can influence the pace of selling without necessarily altering the longer-term crypto narrative.

In parallel, the market highlighted Ethereum-related corporate dynamics in another corner of the ecosystem. Bitmine's broader Ether exposure has remained a focal point for analysts who question whether a broader structural issue could be emerging for Ether's investment case. The situation underscores the sensitivity of corporate treasuries to price swings in ETH and the challenges of budgeting liquidity while capital markets watch for deeper shifts in DeFi and staking economics. The broader implications for corporate treasuries are not limited to Bitmine; 10x Research and other researchers have flagged that Ether is trading around levels that test whether the downturn is cyclical or signals deeper structural issues. The market's emphasis on cost basis and unrealized losses among large corporate holders highlights the ongoing tension between long-term holdings and near-term price weakness, a dynamic that informs decisions across institutional wallets and treasury strategies.

Meanwhile, within the DeFi sector, leading lending protocols continued to expand their scale and institutional appeal. Aave, for instance, reported crossing $1 trillion in cumulative lending volume, marking a historic milestone for on-chain finance. Aave's leadership in the space reflects a broader push to normalize DeFi as a credible input to traditional finance, with the project emphasizing its role as a foundational liquidity network. The firm's institutional outreach has included the launch of Aave Horizon, a dedicated lending market on Ethereum designed to enable traditional finance firms and other large investors to borrow stablecoins against real-world assets. Early participants included VanEck, WisdomTree and Securitize, signaling that established asset managers are paying attention to the potential of tokenized, on-chain liquidity. In a broader context, the DeFi sector has also pointed to the possibility of tokenizing“abundance assets”-such as solar energy and robotics-though the path to mass adoption and regulatory clarity remains a work in progress. Stani Kulechov, CEO of Aave Labs, has framed the expansion as part of a long-term strategy to connect traditional finance with a scalable on-chain liquidity network, and he has publicly discussed the potential for DeFi to underpin broader financial infrastructure in the years ahead.

Crucially, the DeFi landscape continues to contend with shifting incentives. Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov argued that DeFi must move away from token emissions as the primary engine of liquidity. In an interview with Cointelegraph, Egorov contended that protocols should generate real revenue rather than rely on inflationary token incentives, noting that the DeFi“summer” era of 2020-when triple-digit TVLs drew flows into new protocols-represented a very different market environment. He argued that token velocity and speculative premiums no longer reliably translate into price increases, pointing to a broader re-prioritization of value drivers as TVL (total value locked) has fallen and liquidity becomes more costly to obtain. Data from DefiLlama shows DeFi TVL down roughly 38% over six months, with total value locking sliding from about $158 billion to around $98 billion as of this week.

The week's price action and commentary reflect a market that remains highly data-driven, with inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs providing a counterweight to volatility in altcoins and tokens linked to DeFi. The stronger ETF demand aligns with a broader willingness among investors to obtain regulated exposure to Bitcoin, even as macro sensitivities persist. At the same time, the narrative around a single actor's influence-famously associated with a“10 a.m. dump”-has not withstood scrutiny from market observers who emphasize liquidity depth, hedging activity, and the role of delta-neutral strategies that blend spot purchases with offsetting futures. CryptoQuant's head of research noted that the described activity is not unique to a single firm; the pattern of buying spot exposure while selling futures is a common tactic for funds seeking to capture spreads rather than directional price moves. The takeaway for traders is that short-term price dips are not reliable indicators of a concerted manipulation scheme, especially when liquidity flows and hedging strategies mask net exposure in public filings.

On the corporate front, Bitmine's situation remains a focal point for those tracking Ether as a treasury asset. The company's paper losses, coupled with Ether's broader price motion, have raised questions about the economics of large, long-hold Ether portfolios and the risk management practices that accompany such holdings. While Bitmine continues to accumulate Ether, the scale of the paper loss underscores the challenge of navigating a downturn when large balance sheets are deeply underwater relative to their cost basis. The market will be watching whether Bitmine's strategy evolves toward more cost-efficient accumulation or whether the firm takes a more cautious stance as price dynamics evolve.

From a systemic perspective, Aave's milestones highlight the ongoing maturation of DeFi as a facet of institutional finance. Surpassing $1 trillion in cumulative lending volume is not just a numeral milestone; it signals a deeper level of trust among builders and users who rely on on-chain lending as part of a diversified liquidity strategy. The Horizon initiative mirrors a broader trend: traditional finance is increasingly engaging with regulated, permissioned paths to access decentralized liquidity. This alignment with institutions is likely to affect the headlines around DeFi, shaping capital flows and the pace at which new use cases-such as tokenized real-world assets-are tested in real markets. Meanwhile, Curve's call for revenue-driven models presents a practical pivot for protocols developed during periods of token-driven growth, a shift that market participants must evaluate against ongoing competition for liquidity and funding in a tightening environment.

For investors, the week's events underscore a composite picture: Bitcoin's regulatory-friendly exposure through ETFs is expanding, while the DeFi ecosystem is increasingly defined by revenue-generating models rather than pure token incentives. This implies a potential recalibration of risk premiums and valuation frameworks as regulated products coexist with on-chain liquidity that is maturing toward more robust, revenue-backed business models.

For builders and developers, the emphasis on real revenue streams signals a shift in product design. Protocols may prioritize sustainable fee structures, cross-chain interoperability, and institutional-grade risk controls to appeal to larger asset managers and banks. The Aave Horizon launch illustrates how regulated channels can complement permissionless finance, enabling institutions to access liquidity in familiar formats while preserving the transparency and programmability that define DeFi at its core.

For corporate treasuries and risk managers, the discussion around cost basis and unrealized losses in Ether highlights the dual challenge of balancing long-term exposure with the need to monitor liquidity and price volatility. The Bitmine case, in particular, emphasizes the potential for material impairment in treasury-heavy strategies if market conditions deteriorate further. The unfolding dynamic raises questions about optimal hedging configurations, diversification across assets, and whether to pursue more active risk management in periods of extended drawdowns.



