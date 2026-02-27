VR Committee Recommends Passing Bill On Military Medical Examinations For Foreign Defenders

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The bill proposes amendments to Article 70 of the Fundamentals of Ukrainian Health Care Legislation, Ukrinform reports.

According to the bill's text, military medical examinations will determine fitness for military service of conscripts, active-duty personnel, persons liable for military service, reservists, and candidates for military service among foreigners and stateless persons. The examinations will also establish a causal link between illnesses, wounds, and injuries and military service, as well as determine the need for and conditions of medical and social rehabilitation and assistance for service members.

The law will enter into force on the day following its publication. The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will be required, within three months of the law taking effect, to bring its regulatory acts into compliance with the new legislation.

Funding for the relevant measures will be provided from the state budget allocations designated for the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for the respective budget period.

Illustrative photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine