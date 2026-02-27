Fire Point Chief Designer Shows Launch Of New Ukrainian FP-7 Ballistic Missile
In the post, he wrote:“Welcome, FP7).”
Fire Point announced the development of the FP-7 last autumn. According to the company, the missile has a strike range of up to 200 kilometers, a maximum speed of 1,500 meters per second, and a circular error probable (CEP) of 14 meters. The warhead weighs 150 kilograms, and the maximum flight time is 4 minutes and 10 seconds.
The FP-7 is designed for rapid engagement of targets at medium ranges and is launched from a ground-based platform.Read also: Zelensky: All fired Flamingo missiles hit their targets
Earlier, Ukrinform reported that Fire Point also manufactures the latest Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo missile-drones. Their combat use began in May last year.
Photo: still from Fire Point video
