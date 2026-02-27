Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fire Point Chief Designer Shows Launch Of New Ukrainian FP-7 Ballistic Missile


2026-02-27 07:06:02
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Shtilierman shared the video on the social media platform X, Ukrinform reports.

In the post, he wrote:“Welcome, FP7).”

Fire Point announced the development of the FP-7 last autumn. According to the company, the missile has a strike range of up to 200 kilometers, a maximum speed of 1,500 meters per second, and a circular error probable (CEP) of 14 meters. The warhead weighs 150 kilograms, and the maximum flight time is 4 minutes and 10 seconds.

The FP-7 is designed for rapid engagement of targets at medium ranges and is launched from a ground-based platform.

Read also: Zelensky: All fired Flamingo missiles hit their targets

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that Fire Point also manufactures the latest Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo missile-drones. Their combat use began in May last year.

Photo: still from Fire Point video

