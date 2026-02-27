Frontline Update: 120 Clashes Reported, Huliaipole And Pokrovsk Sectors Hottest Areas

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Faceboo at 22:00 on February 27, according to Ukrinform.

“A total of 120 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day. The enemy carried out 57 airstrikes, dropping 173 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 5,324 kamikaze drones and fired 2,521 strikes on settlements and positions of our forces,” the report states.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy fired on Ukrainian positions and settlements 112 times today, including 13 attacks using MLRS. They conducted two airstrikes using six glide bombs.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces attempted two assaults on Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk and Synelnykove, though no ongoing assaults are currently reported.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attacked once near Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces repelled four enemy attacks near Lyman and Drobysheve.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy attempted to advance seven times toward Dronivka, Siversk, and Rai-Oleksandrivka, with one attack still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russians attacked once near Predtechyne, according to updated information.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy launched 13 assaults on Ukrainian positions near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, Pleshchiivka, Popiv Yar, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces carried out 23 attacks, attempting to advance near Dorozhnie, Bilytske, Rodynske, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopidhorodnie, Myrnohrad, and Muravka. Three attempts to improve their positions are ongoing.

Preliminary assessments indicate that 26 enemy troops were neutralized and 15 wounded in this sector. Two vehicles, eight enemy shelters, and an ammunition depot were destroyed; one artillery piece, seven vehicles, a UAV control post, and 46 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 243 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy attempted to improve their positions twice, targeting Zlahoda and Ternove.

In the Huliaipole sector, there were 33 enemy attacks near Dobropillia, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Zelene, Varvarivka, Huliaipole, and Staroukrainka, with nine assaults still ongoing.

No attacks were reported in the Orikhiv sector.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Prydniprovske sector.

No significant changes in other sectors have been reported.

Earlier reports indicated that Russian forces dropped phosphorus munitions on Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, where civilians are still present.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine