After Punjab, Britain Launches 'Visa Fraud Se Bache' Campaign In Haryana

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Feb 26 (IANS) After Punjab and Tamil Nadu, the UK on Thursday launched the 'Visa Fraud Se Bache' campaign in Haryana to help protect Indian nationals from the physical, financial and emotional risks of visa fraud and irregular migration.

The campaign was launched at an event in Sonipat in the presence of Minister of State for Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Gaurav Gautam and UK Home Office Acting Permanent Secretary Simon Ridley.

It will focus on the districts of Ambala, Kaithal, Karnal, and Kurukshetra and in support and coordination with the state government.

The campaign encourages prospective travellers to the UK to verify information and stay vigilant through a dedicated WhatsApp chatbot (+91 70652 51380).

As part of the initiative, UK teams will be conducting outreach engagements in these areas and highlighting the warning signs of visa scams.

People will be advised to look out for common bogus claims, such as the promise of being guaranteed a visa and UK employment, being told there is no requirement for English-language tests, such as the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) and being asked to pay exorbitant fees.

Haryana is the third state in India where the campaign has been launched. The UK launched the first pilot project in Punjab in February 2025 and further expanded it to Tamil Nadu in December 2025.

British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, said that the expansion of the 'Visa Fraud Se Bache' campaign to Haryana underscores the United Kingdom's commitment to ensuring that prospective travellers have access to accurate and authoritative information.

“We want every applicant to know that trustworthy guidance is available, that the UK values their aspirations and that no one should fall victim to those who exploit them. I encourage all those considering travel to the UK to rely solely on verified channels, including our WhatsApp chatbot, to ensure their safety and wellbeing.”

British Deputy High Commissioner in Chandigarh, Alba Smeriglio, said that preventing exploitation and irregular migration remains a shared priority for the UK and India.

“With tools like our Hindi-enabled WhatsApp chatbot, the UK's Visa Fraud Se Bache campaign will help people in Haryana recognise and avoid visa scams. We thank the government of Haryana and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for their strong support and partnership.”