Sweden Confirms Drone That Approached French Aircraft Carrier Was Russian
“The Swedish Armed Forces can now confirm, based on technical data, that an unauthorized drone was launched from the Russian signals intelligence vessel Zhigulevsk. The incident occurred near the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle during its visit in Malmö,” Jonson said.
He added that the incident constituted a violation of Sweden's access regulations as well as a breach of Swedish airspace.
“It is, of course, serious and irresponsible. The Swedish Armed Forces responded firmly and professionally with countermeasures that disrupted the drone,” the minister said.Read also: Poland scrambles fighter jets in response to Russian missile strikes on Ukraine
As previously reported, several days ago a drone approached the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, which had entered the port of Malmö, Sweden, ahead of its participation in several NATO exercises. Media outlets had described the drone as Russian, but this had not been officially confirmed at the time.
Photo: Pål Jonson / X
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment