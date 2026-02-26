Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rodney Taveira

Rodney Taveira


2026-02-26 07:05:39
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Lecturer in American Studies, University of Sydney
Profile Articles Activity

Rodney Taveira is Senior Lecturer in American Studies at the University of Sydney. He joined the United States Studies Centre in 2011 and now serves as it Academic Director. Rodney researches American literature, film, humour, visual culture. Rodney has published on contemporary American fiction, literary responses to 9-11, and the interrelation of cinema, photography, painting, and literature. He is co-chair of the International Committee of the American Studies Association.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer in American Studies, University of Sydney

The Conversation

MENAFN26022026000199003603ID1110796534



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search