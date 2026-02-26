Rodney Taveira is Senior Lecturer in American Studies at the University of Sydney. He joined the United States Studies Centre in 2011 and now serves as it Academic Director. Rodney researches American literature, film, humour, visual culture. Rodney has published on contemporary American fiction, literary responses to 9-11, and the interrelation of cinema, photography, painting, and literature. He is co-chair of the International Committee of the American Studies Association.

