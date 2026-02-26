Strikepoint Gold Commences Initial 2026 Drill Program At Hercules Gold Project, Located In Nevada's Walker Lane

February 26, 2026 7:30 AM EST | Source: StrikePoint Gold Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced work on its initial 2026 drill program on the Hercules Gold Project ("Hercules"), located in Nevada's Walker Lane.

The drill program is expected to include approximately 30 reverse circulation holes totaling an estimated 3,650 meters. The goal of the program is to provide sufficient data for a maiden resource estimate, anticipated to be delivered in Q3 2026.

Michael G. Allen, President and CEO of StrikePoint said, "We acquired the Hercules Gold Project in August 2024 for CAD $250,000, and immediately demonstrated its sizable potential following the completion of our inaugural National Instrument 43-101 Exploration Target. As we launch on this drill program, we have the confidence of a strong, predictive geological model of controls on mineralization. With a relatively modest drill program we will have the data to complete our maiden resource estimate. In addition, we've also recently, consolidated the southern portion of the property, giving us control over the past producing Como District, allowing for further expansion of our exploration efforts among several promising high-priority targets."

Figure 1: Proposed Hercules Gold Project Drillholes over Modelled Exploration Target

Figure 2: Hercules Target Proposed Drilling vs. 2025 holes

Following the completion of this initial 2026 drilling, the Company intends to modify its existing drill permits to incorporate the newly acquired Como District.

As announced on February 18, 2026 the Company consolidated the Como District and three past producers in the southern portion of Hercules. The acquisition consisted of 51 unpatented claims located in the past producing Como District. Historic surface sampling has returned gold ("Au") values of up to 166.62 grams per tonne ("g/t") Au (4.86 ounces per ton), and silver ("Ag") values of up to 109.72 g/t Ag. In an historical surface sample database acquired by the Company a total of 623 samples covering the Como District and surrounding area currently controlled by Strikepoint, were collected, of the 623 surface samples, 93 returned grades greater than 1.00 g/t Au.







Figure 3. Hercules Property With Como Trend and Hercules Target

Qualified Person Statement

All technical data and scientific data, as disclosed in this press release, has been reviewed and approved by Michael G. Allen, P. Geo, President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Allen is a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

About StrikePoint

Headed by CEO Michael G. Allen, StrikePoint is a multi-asset gold exploration company focused on building precious metals resources in the Western United States and in Canada.

StrikePoint is rapidly becoming one of its largest holders of mineral claims with approximately 145 square kilometers of prospective geology under claim, encompassing two district scale projects, the Hercules Gold Project and the Cuprite Gold Project.

The Hercules Gold Project features an Exploration Target, as defined by NI 43-101, as follows:

