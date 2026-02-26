Strikepoint Gold Commences Initial 2026 Drill Program At Hercules Gold Project, Located In Nevada's Walker Lane
|Exploration Target
|Tonnage Range (tonnes)
|Grade Range (g/t) Au
|40,300,000 - 65,600,000
|0.48 - 0.63
* The stated potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature, and there has not been sufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. The Exploration Target Model has not been evaluated for reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction. The Exploration Target expressed should not be misrepresented or misconstrued as an estimate of a mineral resource or mineral reserve.
The mineralization is near surface giving the potential of an open pit, heap leach (oxide) operation.
In addition to the drill-tested targets in the northern part of the property there are over 40 undrilled targets on the property, some of which also include visible gold at surface.
For further information on the Exploration Target, please refer to the Company's March 3, 2025 news release. The technical report describing the Exploration Target and the Hercules Gold Project can be found on the Company's website.
Mr. Allen has been working in the Walker Lane for the last 15 years, with multiple transactions completed in that timeframe including the acquisition of the Sterling Gold Project, located near Beatty, Nevada, and the sale of Northern Empire Resources Corp. to Coeur Mining, Inc. for approximately C$120 million. The Sterling Gold Project is now part of AngloGold Ashanti plc's Arthur Gold project.
The Management and Board of StrikePoint has strong expertise in exploration, finance and engineering.
About Nevada
Nevada is one of the most globally recognized mining jurisdictions in the world, with over 218 Moz Au produced to date. Multiple operators in the state, including Nevada Gold Mines (Barrick/Newmont), Kinross, SSR Mining, McEwan Mining, and Integra Resources. Many of the operations are open pit, heap leach operations, operating at similar grades to the Exploration Target defined on the Hercules Gold Project.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC.
"Michael G. Allen"
Michael G. Allen
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
For more information, please contact:
StrikePoint Gold Inc.
Knox Henderson, Head of Investor Relations
T: (604) 551-2360
E: ...
W:
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "speculates", "could" or "would".
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: StrikePoint Gold Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment