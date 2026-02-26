QU Students Launch 'Made In Qatar' Initiative To Support National Products

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Core Curriculum Programme at the Deanship of General Studies at Qatar University (QU) organised an initiative titled“Made in Qatar: National Pride and Sustainable Value” at the College of Business and Economics building, featuring 55 booths - 40 in the female section and 15 in the male section.

The initiative aimed to raise community awareness about the importance of supporting Qatari industries and products, highlighting their role in advancing sustainable development and fostering a culture of social responsibility within the university community.

The initiative was organised through the collaborative efforts of students enrolled in the Leadership, Innovation and Civic Engagement and the Community Service Learning courses, reflecting QU's commitment to linking academic outcomes with practical application and empowering students to actively contribute to national priority areas.

The organising committee announced that all profits from the initiative would be allocated to support students facing financial difficulties in paying tuition fees, in accordance with a permit issued by the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities. This step reflects the values of social solidarity and institutional cohesion that QU strives to cultivate within its community.

Dr Ali Fetais, director of the Core Curriculum Programme stated,“This initiative demonstrates our students' ability to develop solutions that strengthen the nation's economic identity while upholding the values of social solidarity. Their engagement in organising the 'Made in Qatar' initiative reflects a strong awareness of national sustainability priorities and translates academic learning outcomes into tangible impact that serves the university community and supports their peers' academic journeys.”

Participating students emphasised that the initiative provided a practical opportunity to enhance their leadership and organisational skills while bridging theory with real-world application. Asmaa al-Sulaiti noted that the event focused on supporting Qatari businesses and directing proceeds to the student support fund, adding that the course broadened her perspective in volunteer and research engagement.

Salem al-Marri highlighted that supporting national products is fundamental to strengthening the economy and achieving self-sufficiency, emphasising that participation increased students' awareness of the role of local industry in advancing sustainability.

The accompanying activities focused on demonstrating the advancement and competitiveness of Qatari industries while also highlighting the positive economic and environmental impact of supporting local production. The initiative witnessed strong attendance from students and faculty members, who commended the level of organisation and its alignment with academic objectives and national priorities.

