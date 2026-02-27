Al Gharafa Crowned 3×3 Clubs League Champions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Al Gharafa were crowned 2025–2026 Men's 3×3 Basketball Clubs League champions after topping the overall standings at the conclusion of the four rounds. The team claimed the gold medals and a financial prize of QR 120,000, reaffirming its superiority and consistency throughout the season.

Al Wakrah finished second, while Qatar Club secured third place overall, based on cumulative results across all rounds of the competition.