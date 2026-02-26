VP Radhakrishnan Enjoys Shikara Ride On Dal Lake

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday enjoyed a shikara ride on the iconic Dal Lake, describing the experience as a glimpse of Srinagar's timeless charm and natural beauty.

Radhakrishnan arrived here on Wednesday evening on his maiden visit to the Kashmir valley. He is scheduled to attend the Kashmir University's 21st convocation on Thursday evening.

“I experienced the timeless charm, pristine waters, and breathtaking natural beauty of Srinagar during a morning cruise on Dal Lake today,” the vice president posted on his personal X handle.

The vice president said he was deeply impressed by the transformative changes taking place in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in infrastructure development and improved connectivity.

“I appreciate the efforts of the administration in promoting eco-tourism, preserving natural heritage, and creating new livelihood opportunities for local communities,” he said.

The vice president said these initiatives have not only given a boost to tourism but have also ushered in a“new era” of peace, progress, and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

