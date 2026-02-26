Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Watch: UAE President Hosts Iftar Banquet For Rulers Of Emirates, Important Officials

Watch: UAE President Hosts Iftar Banquet For Rulers Of Emirates, Important Officials


2026-02-26 11:20:18
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The Rulers were joined by a number of individuals who were present on the very first day the UAE flag was ever raised, in 1971


Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search