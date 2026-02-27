HBKU College Of Science And Engineering Hosts Industry And Government Advisory Board Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Leaders and decision makers from across Qatar's business community gathered at Education City for the second meeting of Hamad Bin Khalifa University's (HBKU) Industry and Government Advisory Board (IGAB).

Organised by HBKU's College of Science and Engineering (CSE), the IGAB is composed of prominent figures and academics committed to advancing the University's mission to develop capabilities and cultivate professionals who drive meaningful change. In doing so, board members provide counsel, funding, and additional support, enabling CSE faculty and students to gain hands-on experience in real-world settings.

Serving as a strategic bridge between academia and industry, IGAB ensures that HBKU's research areas address national priorities. Chaired by former Minister of Energy and Industry, H E Dr. Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Sada, the gathering was also attended by Chief Executive Officer, Ooredoo Qatar, Sheikh Ali bin Jabor Al Thani; Deputy Chief Executive Officer QAFCO (Qatar Fertiliser Company), Sheikh Khaled bin Abdallah Al Thani; and Acting CEO, Qatar District Cooling Company (Qatar Cool), Nahar Al Mutawah.

In addition, corporate leaders Taher Hamid, President and General Manager, ExxonMobil Qatar, and Neil Gunnion, Country Head and VP Operations, McDermott International, Ltd Middle East Inc, as well as representatives from energy and technology companies, added key insights to the meeting, underlining the multidisciplinary reach of the Board.

H E Dr. Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Sada, said,“The advisory board ensures HBKU's research directly feeds into key economic drivers, such as human capital development and technological innovation. By bringing together leaders from academia, industry and government, collaboration is strengthened, ensuring efforts translate into real-world impact. Our shared commitment to building capacity in Qatar will undoubtedly create clearer pathways that directly support the state's diversification ambitions.”

During the session, attendees were updated on research activities as well as the expanded undergraduate and graduate programs. Faculty presentations highlighted key projects and engagements with local industry, demonstrating how HBKU actively leverages synergies with partners to facilitate expertise, build capacity, and translate research into practical applications.

Dean, CSE, Dr. Mounir Hamdi said,“The Industry and Government Advisory Board is a cornerstone of our strategy to position CSE as a catalyst for innovation and economic transformation. Through this powerful partnership, we are co-designing future-ready programs, advancing mission-driven research, and creating a dynamic talent pipeline that directly supports Qatar's transition to a knowledge-based economy.”

Dr. Hassan Said Bazzi, Head, Division of Science, and Professor of Chemistry, CSE, added:“The Industry and Government Advisory Board reflects the depth of HBKU's partnership with Qatar's leading industrial sectors. Through leadership and sustained engagement, members add to our academic focus, enhance our priority areas, and ensure our graduates are equipped with the skills and qualifications required to excel in a rapidly evolving workforce. By aligning innovation with market demands, we are translating research into market-ready solutions that further national development.”