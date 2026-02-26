403
King of Jordan Meets WHO Chief to Discuss National Health Priorities
(MENAFN) His Majesty King Abdullah held talks with World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday, focusing on health priorities both within Jordan and across the region, according to a Royal Court statement.
The meeting took place at Basman Palace and was attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein. The King highlighted Jordan’s willingness to strengthen cooperation with WHO to advance national health goals and improve mechanisms for responding to health challenges. He also expressed gratitude for the organisation’s support of several health programmes in the country.
Regional developments were also discussed, with His Majesty emphasizing the importance of bolstering international efforts to deliver humanitarian aid and medical supplies to Gaza without restrictions.
