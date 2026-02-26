Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dubai To Host 'Baithak' Evening With Singer Roopkumar Rathod

Dubai To Host 'Baithak' Evening With Singer Roopkumar Rathod


2026-02-26 06:01:11
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Dubai is set to witness a soulful musical evening as Baithak - A Showoff Entertainment Concept returns on February 28, featuring the legendary Indian playback singer Roopkumar Rathod at Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan.

Known for iconic songs such as Maula Mere Maula, Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai, and Sandese Aate Hai, Rathod will perform in a rare mehfil format, bringing audiences closer to the emotion and storytelling behind his timeless music.

Recommended For You

Curated by Dubai-based events company Showoff Entertainment, Baithak reimagines the traditional mehfil for modern audiences, offering an intimate setting centred around live Bollywood music, ghazals, and poetry. The experience allows audiences to engage more personally with music in a relaxed, lounge-style atmosphere.

Guests can choose between traditional baithak-style ground seating or chair seating, creating a comfortable environment where attendees can sing along, unwind, and immerse themselves in soulful melodies alongside fellow music lovers.

Tickets, starting from Dh150, are available on Platinumlist. Entry is free for kids under the age of five. Gates open at 7pm, while the show starts a couple of hours later.

Food and drinks are available at the event, as are exclusive VIP tables.

ALSO READ
  • Dubai to host 'Baithak' evening with singer-lyricist Piyush Mishra on January 24

MENAFN26022026000049011007ID1110792868



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search