Dubai To Host 'Baithak' Evening With Singer Roopkumar Rathod

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai is set to witness a soulful musical evening as Baithak - A Showoff Entertainment Concept returns on February 28, featuring the legendary Indian playback singer Roopkumar Rathod at Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan.

Known for iconic songs such as Maula Mere Maula, Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai, and Sandese Aate Hai, Rathod will perform in a rare mehfil format, bringing audiences closer to the emotion and storytelling behind his timeless music.

Recommended For You

Curated by Dubai-based events company Showoff Entertainment, Baithak reimagines the traditional mehfil for modern audiences, offering an intimate setting centred around live Bollywood music, ghazals, and poetry. The experience allows audiences to engage more personally with music in a relaxed, lounge-style atmosphere.

Guests can choose between traditional baithak-style ground seating or chair seating, creating a comfortable environment where attendees can sing along, unwind, and immerse themselves in soulful melodies alongside fellow music lovers.

Tickets, starting from Dh150, are available on Platinumlist. Entry is free for kids under the age of five. Gates open at 7pm, while the show starts a couple of hours later.

Food and drinks are available at the event, as are exclusive VIP tables.

Dubai to host 'Baithak' evening with singer-lyricist Piyush Mishra on January 24

ALSO READ