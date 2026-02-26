403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mexico Delivers More Humanitarian Aid to Cuba
(MENAFN) Mexico dispatched two more humanitarian aid ships to Cuba on Tuesday, carrying over a thousand tons of supplies, as stated by reports.
The Papaloapan and Huasteco vessels left the port of Veracruz loaded with a total of 1,193 tons of provisions, including beans and powdered milk. The shipment also contained 23 tons of aid collected by civil society organizations with support from the Mexico City government at a collection center in the Historic Center, marking an initial delivery.
The maritime operation is expected to take approximately four days and involves more than 350 naval personnel, along with a crane and five forklifts. This shipment adds to the 814 tons previously sent under the administration of Claudia Sheinbaum.
Cuba is currently facing its most severe economic crisis in decades, exacerbated by US measures aimed at blocking oil shipments, including those from ally Venezuela. The restrictions have driven up food and transport costs, caused major fuel shortages, and resulted in prolonged nationwide blackouts.
The Papaloapan and Huasteco vessels left the port of Veracruz loaded with a total of 1,193 tons of provisions, including beans and powdered milk. The shipment also contained 23 tons of aid collected by civil society organizations with support from the Mexico City government at a collection center in the Historic Center, marking an initial delivery.
The maritime operation is expected to take approximately four days and involves more than 350 naval personnel, along with a crane and five forklifts. This shipment adds to the 814 tons previously sent under the administration of Claudia Sheinbaum.
Cuba is currently facing its most severe economic crisis in decades, exacerbated by US measures aimed at blocking oil shipments, including those from ally Venezuela. The restrictions have driven up food and transport costs, caused major fuel shortages, and resulted in prolonged nationwide blackouts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment