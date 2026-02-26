Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mexico Delivers More Humanitarian Aid to Cuba

2026-02-26 06:46:54
(MENAFN) Mexico dispatched two more humanitarian aid ships to Cuba on Tuesday, carrying over a thousand tons of supplies, as stated by reports.

The Papaloapan and Huasteco vessels left the port of Veracruz loaded with a total of 1,193 tons of provisions, including beans and powdered milk. The shipment also contained 23 tons of aid collected by civil society organizations with support from the Mexico City government at a collection center in the Historic Center, marking an initial delivery.

The maritime operation is expected to take approximately four days and involves more than 350 naval personnel, along with a crane and five forklifts. This shipment adds to the 814 tons previously sent under the administration of Claudia Sheinbaum.

Cuba is currently facing its most severe economic crisis in decades, exacerbated by US measures aimed at blocking oil shipments, including those from ally Venezuela. The restrictions have driven up food and transport costs, caused major fuel shortages, and resulted in prolonged nationwide blackouts.

