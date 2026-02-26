Karnataka Considering To Ban Social Media For Children Aged Below 16 Years: Minister Madhu Bangarappa

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 26 (IANS) Karnataka School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said on Thursday that the state government is considering regulating or banning social media for children below the age of 16, with a final decision to be taken after consulting students, parents, and experts.

Speaking to reporters after attending the National Science Day programme at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru, the minister said the move is being explored in the interest of children's well-being and development.

He expressed concern over the increasing dependence of children on mobile phones and said parents share responsibility for the growing problem.

He noted that many parents hand over mobile phones to keep children quiet, which has contributed to excessive exposure to social media and digital distractions.

Bangarappa said the government is planning an awareness campaign titled 'Put away mobile phones, pick up books', following directions from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

He added that the Chief Minister has repeatedly stressed the need to address the issue and promote healthier habits among students.

The minister said any decision would be taken only after extensive consultations with stakeholders, including students, teachers, parents, and subject experts.

He emphasised that the objective is to ensure decisions are made in the best interest of children.

He added that the proposal is currently in the discussion stage and that the government will take an appropriate decision soon under the guidance of the Chief Minister.